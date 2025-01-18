18 January 2025
Evren Alkaya: "We want to beat them before the end of the season"

18 January 2025 12:06
21
"Actually, we prepared very well for this match."

Evren Alkaya, head coach of Sarhadchi basketball club, said this about the match they played with Sabah, Idman.biz reports.

The expert said that his team was aware of the weaknesses of the opponent: "We could not use the defense and evaluate our attacking chances. We made very simple attacking mistakes. I really think we played better than the previous match. We were stronger, we performed more aesthetically. We could not evaluate our episodes correctly. We could not get what we wanted from our long basketball players. It is true that Anvar Asan became a little effective somewhere. But while some of our players were good, others made very simple mistakes. There were errors in transmissions. There is nothing to do."

The head coach stressed that his players did their best: "We took the lead near the end of the match, we had to maintain the situation there. But we lost the advantage due to rotation errors. Unfortunately, it did not work. I congratulate the children, they did their best. Sabah is a strong team with a good budget. But we are developing slowly. I hope that we will bring the team to the highest level because two players are sick We couldn't perform. We weren't very good in the "Threes".

Evren pointed out that simple mistakes played a decisive role in the defeat of Alkaya: "If we had played a little better, we would have won. Sabah won one of the important matches. We want to beat them before the end of the season. We played well against a good team. We made simple mistakes and lost. The result of these mistakes was big for us. Either you don't make a mistake or you do and you lose the match. It was the second. Good luck to my team, we will be better."

In the opening match of the tour Sabah defeated Sarhadchi with a score of 85:78.

Idman.biz

