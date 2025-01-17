17 January 2025
Zion Young: "There's always something exciting happening in Sumgayit"

17 January 2025 15:56
Zion Young: "There's always something exciting happening in Sumgayit"

"I’m having a great time in Sumgayit," said Zion Young, a key player for the Sumgayit basketball team, in an interview with the club’s press office.

Idman.biz reports that Young expressed his delight with the city, saying: "I’m happy to be here. There’s always something exciting happening in this city. My teammates—Aleksei Kitayev, Zaur Gushanov, and Saadettin Donat—never let me feel bored. They create a fantastic atmosphere within the team."

Having quickly become one of the most productive players in the Azerbaijani championship, Young also credited his teammates for his success: "First of all, I want to thank those who gave me the chance to play here. This championship allows me to showcase my true potential. Regardless, I’m grateful to my teammates. Thanks to them, I’ve become the player with the highest average points per game in the league."

Currently, Sumgayit sits in 5th place in Group B with 13 points after 10 rounds.

