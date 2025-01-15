15 January 2025
Detrek Browning: "NTD is hungry for victory"

Basketball
News
15 January 2025 17:09
Detrek Browning: "NTD is hungry for victory"

"The offer came in December, and we started negotiations."

This was stated by Detrek Browning, the American basketball player who recently transferred to NTD, Idman.biz reports.

The 29-year-old player explained his move to the Azerbaijani club, sharing that he will be living in the country with his wife: "My agent told me that NTD is where professionals work, and that caught my attention. It was important for me to come here with my wife, and they made that possible. I have been following the league since the beginning of the season because I have a few friends playing here. Last year, I even won the Georgian championship with Marqus Gilson, who now plays for Gence BK. So, I’m familiar with the league."

Browning also outlined his goals with the team: "I spoke with the coaching staff. One of the club’s main objectives is to reach the playoffs and achieve success. Unfortunately, the season didn’t start well, but with the new players and those remaining in the team, we hope to improve the results. We need to make NTD a strong team before the playoffs. Our first game was on January 11, and considering we had only five practices, we fought well. We are still learning each other's strengths and weaknesses, but we will get stronger over time. I believe we will win more games in the future. We have a strong coaching staff and a team hungry for victory. We’re preparing for the next match, and we’re looking forward to it. We want to show that we are stronger."

NTD is currently in last place in Group A with 11 points after 10 rounds.

Idman.biz

