15 January 2025
EN

Guba head coach: "We have analyzed our mistakes"

Basketball
News
15 January 2025 16:23
18
Guba head coach: "We have analyzed our mistakes"

"We lost to Ordu in the last round due to sheer bad luck," said Shahriyar Asgarov, head coach of the Guba basketball team, Idman.biz reports.

According to Asgarov, his team was unable to achieve the desired result in the Azerbaijan Championship Round 10 match against Ordu due to player absences.

Sharing his thoughts ahead of today's game, Asgarov commented:
"After the match with Ordu, we focused on preparing for the game against Sumgayit. Of course, playing against any team in the group is not easy. Tactical maneuvers and strong performances are necessary to win every match. A broader rotation definitely helps.

We have prepared well for the game against Sumgayit, analyzing the mistakes we made in previous matches. We will do our best to win this game and increase our points tally. I hope everything will go well for us, and we will secure the victory."

The Sumgayit vs. Guba game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Detrek Browning: "NTD is hungry for victory"
17:09
Basketball

Detrek Browning: "NTD is hungry for victory"

The 29-year-old player explained his move to the Azerbaijani club
Nakhchivan BC parts ways with Mehdi Shabani
14:04
Basketball

Nakhchivan BC parts ways with Mehdi Shabani

The contract with the player has been terminated by mutual agreement
Hunter-Whitfield: "I had to arrive early in Sheki to complete the unfinished work" – INTERVIEW
11:45
Basketball

Hunter-Whitfield: "I had to arrive early in Sheki to complete the unfinished work" – INTERVIEW

Terence Hunter-Whitfield, who recently joined Shaki, gave an interview to the club’s press service
Baku hosts thrilling decider in FIBA Champions League play-in
11:15
Basketball

Baku hosts thrilling decider in FIBA Champions League play-in

The match is scheduled for January 22 at the Baku Sports Palace
Sabah sign defender from Poland
14 January 16:44
Basketball

Sabah sign defender from Poland

Sabah BK haven't completed another transfer
Andrew Lauder joins Sumgayit
14 January 12:27
Basketball

Andrew Lauder joins Sumgayit

Sumgayit signed 25-year-old American basketball player Andrew Lauder

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026
14 January 09:41
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay in Saudi Arabia for another season
Barcelona dominate Real Madrid 5-2 to claim 15th Spanish Super Cup title - VIDEO
13 January 09:03
Football

Barcelona dominate Real Madrid 5-2 to claim 15th Spanish Super Cup title - VIDEO

The match took place at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Mohamed Salah to play in Saudi Arabia – Club name uncertain
14 January 11:18
Football

Mohamed Salah to play in Saudi Arabia – Club name uncertain

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has decided to leave the English club
Juninho departs Qarabag for Flamengo move
13 January 10:06
Football

Juninho departs Qarabag for Flamengo move

"Juninho will only officially become our player after the medical and contract signing, which haven’t occurred yet"