Guba head coach: "We have analyzed our mistakes"

"We lost to Ordu in the last round due to sheer bad luck," said Shahriyar Asgarov, head coach of the Guba basketball team, Idman.biz reports.

According to Asgarov, his team was unable to achieve the desired result in the Azerbaijan Championship Round 10 match against Ordu due to player absences.

Sharing his thoughts ahead of today's game, Asgarov commented:

"After the match with Ordu, we focused on preparing for the game against Sumgayit. Of course, playing against any team in the group is not easy. Tactical maneuvers and strong performances are necessary to win every match. A broader rotation definitely helps.

We have prepared well for the game against Sumgayit, analyzing the mistakes we made in previous matches. We will do our best to win this game and increase our points tally. I hope everything will go well for us, and we will secure the victory."

The Sumgayit vs. Guba game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM.

Idman.biz