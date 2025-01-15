Hunter-Whitfield: "I had to arrive early in Sheki to complete the unfinished work" – INTERVIEW

he American basketball player, Terence Hunter-Whitfield, who recently joined Shaki, gave an interview to the club’s press service, discussing his debut in the Azerbaijan Basketball League, the team’s performance, and his goals in the country.

- In your debut game in the Azerbaijan Championship, you scored 25 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in Lankaran. Did you expect such a performance in your first match?

- I would say that this is the result of the hard work I’ve put in at the gym. My work ethic and love for basketball were reflected in my performance last weekend.

- You’ve been with the team for less than a month. Would you say that you've fully adapted to the team?

- I can confidently say that I’ve adapted very well to this team. The adaptation process went smoothly. Before coming to Shaki, I watched the team’s games live on YouTube. That’s why I knew very well what each player was capable of. The team’s style of play suits me very well.

- Today, there’s a postponed game against Gence. If you win, you’ll be the leaders of Group B. What are your thoughts on the match?

- I would say that both teams have great players and excellent coaching staffs. So, it’s going to be an emotionally charged and physically intense match. But we are not worried at all. As a team, we know what we are capable of, and I’m very excited to step onto the court for this game.

- This is your first time playing in Europe. After this, do you have a goal to play for a top European team?

- I don’t have a specific top team in mind. I just want to play in the highest level competition possible. But to reach that level, I must keep working hard in every training session and every game, doing my best both on the court and in the gym.

- You played for Iraq’s Al-Hilla until the end of October. Why did you leave?

- There were some unpleasant things there. That’s why I felt that leaving was more important than just playing basketball.

- Did your choice of the number 22 jersey have anything to do with your birthday on February 2?

- No, the number 22 is my father’s number from his high school basketball team. I’ve always wanted to follow in his footsteps. So, the real reason I wear number 22 is because of that. I’d say it brings me good luck.

- While most Christians prefer to celebrate Christmas at home, you decided to come to Sheki and continue training. Can you share your thoughts on that decision?

- Not spending Christmas in the U.S. was an emotional decision, but I knew I had work to do in Azerbaijan. I had to arrive early in Sheki to complete the unfinished work, adjust to the time, and get to know the locals and the head coach. As a result, I no longer feel like a stranger here.

- Coming from two Muslim countries, did you face any food-related issues in Iraq and Azerbaijan?

- Not at all. I’m an open-minded person. I like to try everything and learn about the cultures of different countries. I would say that the food in Iraq was healthier compared to Europe.

- Imagine we’re going to Chesterfield, Virginia, where you grew up. What should we know about the city?

- Chesterfield is like Rome; I know every corner of it. It’s a place where you can walk freely. However, when you’re abroad, you need to be a bit cautious and mindful of your behavior. Your actions as an American in another country should set a good example for the local people. Of course, nothing beats living in Chesterfield, the city where I was born and raised.

