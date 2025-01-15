15 January 2025
EN

Baku hosts thrilling decider in FIBA Champions League play-in

Basketball
News
15 January 2025 11:15
The decisive playoff game of the FIBA Basketball Champions League between Turkiye's Aliaga Petkim Spor and Israel's Hapoel Holon will take place in Baku, determining which team advances.

The match is scheduled for January 22 at the Baku Sports Palace, Idman.biz reports.

Earlier, on January 7, Aliaga Petkim Spor defeated their opponents 82-81 in Baku, taking a 1-0 lead in the series. However, Hapoel Holon equalized the series with a 65-62 victory in the return leg a week later.

The third and final game promises to be a thrilling decider in the heart of Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz

