Absheron has strengthened its team with a new basketball player.

The club has signed a contract with 21-year-old Mahammad Sadikov until the end of the season, Idman.biz reports.

The center player with 2.06 cm height has fought in the team of Sheki in the last 2 seasons.

Sadikov also played in the national teams for lower age groups.

