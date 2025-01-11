Tahir Bakhshiyev: "We are not discouraged"

"I am satisfied with the new transfers. However, we only had three or four training sessions."

It was said by Tahir Bakhshiyev, head coach of NTD basketball club, Idman.biz reports.

He commented on the defeat to Sarhadchi in the X round of ABL. After the match, Bakhshiyev told the press service of the club that since there are changes in the team, they should go through a lot of training together: "Our team has been renewed. It will be difficult. The understanding between basketball players is not at any level, we need to improve it. We need to practice more. We are not discouraged. Most of the championship is still ahead. We will prepare for the next match. We will play better in every next match. The victories will surely come. The players just need to get to know each other better. We played against a strong team. Sarhadchi shows good basketball. They have a good coach and they have been playing together for a long time. But we also have our own goals, we are moving towards them."

The match ended with the victory of Sarhadchi with a score of 78:64.

