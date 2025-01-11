11 January 2025
EN

Tahir Bakhshiyev: "We are not discouraged"

Basketball
News
11 January 2025 17:20
18
Tahir Bakhshiyev: "We are not discouraged"

"I am satisfied with the new transfers. However, we only had three or four training sessions."

It was said by Tahir Bakhshiyev, head coach of NTD basketball club, Idman.biz reports.

He commented on the defeat to Sarhadchi in the X round of ABL. After the match, Bakhshiyev told the press service of the club that since there are changes in the team, they should go through a lot of training together: "Our team has been renewed. It will be difficult. The understanding between basketball players is not at any level, we need to improve it. We need to practice more. We are not discouraged. Most of the championship is still ahead. We will prepare for the next match. We will play better in every next match. The victories will surely come. The players just need to get to know each other better. We played against a strong team. Sarhadchi shows good basketball. They have a good coach and they have been playing together for a long time. But we also have our own goals, we are moving towards them."

The match ended with the victory of Sarhadchi with a score of 78:64.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Shahriyar Asgarov aimed to defeat Ordu
13:42
Basketball

Shahriyar Asgarov aimed to defeat Ordu

He also evaluated the B group they are fighting against
Sumgait returned its former player
13:09
Basketball

Sumgait returned its former player

A contract was signed with the player who left Sarhadchi until the end of the season
Belgium to host Azerbaijan in Ostend
10 January 18:21
Basketball

Belgium to host Azerbaijan in Ostend

The Azerbaijan national team will face Belgium on February 6th at 23:15 Baku time
Neftchi’s new coach: "I will do my best to justify the trust"
10 January 15:00
Basketball

Neftchi’s new coach: "I will do my best to justify the trust"

He praised his players for their fighting spirit until the final whistle
Target of the new transfer of Ordu
10 January 13:59
Basketball

Target of the new transfer of Ordu

The player who was newly transferred to the team commented on his transition
Lankaran signs 24-year-old Jaden Faulkner to first professional contract
10 January 12:55
Basketball

Lankaran signs 24-year-old Jaden Faulkner to first professional contract

Lankaran has officially signed American player Jaden Faulkner to a professional contract

Most read

Arif Asadov: “The result is not important, what's important is preparation for the game plan”
10 January 18:32
Football

Arif Asadov: “The result is not important, what's important is preparation for the game plan”

He evaluated the teams’ preparations for the championship
Aston Villa unveils 150th anniversary kit for West Ham clash
10 January 12:05
Football

Aston Villa unveils 150th anniversary kit for West Ham clash

The commemorative jersey is entirely black, featuring only the club's logo—a nod to the team’s original black kits before adopting their iconic claret and blue colors
Messi eyes to be back to Europe
10:16
Football

Messi eyes to be back to Europe

The new deal will keep the Argentine superstar at Inter Miami until the end of 2026
El Clásico set for Spanish Super Cup final - VIDEO
10 January 09:20
Football

El Clásico set for Spanish Super Cup final - VIDEO

The second finalist of the Spanish Super Cup has been determined