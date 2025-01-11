11 January 2025
Shahriyar Asgarov aimed to defeat Ordu

"Today we will go to the game to win."

Shahriyar Asgarov, head coach of Guba basketball club, said this in an interview with the club's press service, Idman.biz reports.

The experienced specialist announced his thoughts before the game against Ordu within the framework of the X round of the ABL. He said that their goal in the match is not to lose points: "The teams have strengthened their squads. Each of them has tried to correct their missing aspect. Probably, Ordu has also used this period and added new players to its team. We want to win today. The match will show everything. ".

Asgarov also evaluated the B group they are fighting against: "The three-dimensional dominance continues. Sheki, Ganja and we played one less game. Ordu also has a victory over Ganja, but I don't consider it a sensation. You know, Ganja is not a strong team as they say. We fought with that team in three equal parts. Only in the end, the players' fatigue spoke for itself. Their staff is large and they can rotate. We may have a problem again from this yellow. Because we could not expand our staff. Only Fikret Alekberovu is an exception. His arrival to the team will make our work much easier. He is a very good and smart player that I love. We will try to eliminate the deficiency in the team with the arrival of Fikret."

The head coach also emphasized that long breaks sometimes affect the rhythm of the match. He said that it was necessary, it should be: "Which team can use this holiday well, will win. I think the next round of the championship will be more interesting. It goes without saying that we will also work for leadership. Our team is not bad. We will fight to win certain successes."

The match between Ordu and Guba will start at 16:30 today.

Related news

Sumgait returned its former player
13:09
Basketball

Sumgait returned its former player

A contract was signed with the player who left Sarhadchi until the end of the season
Belgium to host Azerbaijan in Ostend
10 January 18:21
Basketball

Belgium to host Azerbaijan in Ostend

The Azerbaijan national team will face Belgium on February 6th at 23:15 Baku time
Neftchi’s new coach: "I will do my best to justify the trust"
10 January 15:00
Basketball

Neftchi’s new coach: "I will do my best to justify the trust"

He praised his players for their fighting spirit until the final whistle
Target of the new transfer of Ordu
10 January 13:59
Basketball

Target of the new transfer of Ordu

The player who was newly transferred to the team commented on his transition
Lankaran signs 24-year-old Jaden Faulkner to first professional contract
10 January 12:55
Basketball

Lankaran signs 24-year-old Jaden Faulkner to first professional contract

Lankaran has officially signed American player Jaden Faulkner to a professional contract
Basketball Player Punished for Sneaking Girlfriend in a Suitcase
10 January 11:45
Basketball

Basketball Player Punished for Sneaking Girlfriend in a Suitcase

The guard smuggled his girlfriend into the team hotel in a suitcase

Most read

Vugar Gashimov’s father passes away
8 January 15:49
Chess

Vugar Gashimov’s father passes away

Gasim Gashimov, the father of late chess grandmaster Vugar Gashimov, passed away today in a hospital
Arif Asadov: “The result is not important, what's important is preparation for the game plan”
10 January 18:32
Football

Arif Asadov: “The result is not important, what's important is preparation for the game plan”

He evaluated the teams’ preparations for the championship
Aston Villa unveils 150th anniversary kit for West Ham clash
10 January 12:05
Football

Aston Villa unveils 150th anniversary kit for West Ham clash

The commemorative jersey is entirely black, featuring only the club's logo—a nod to the team’s original black kits before adopting their iconic claret and blue colors
Juninho follows the same path as them: Missed move to Sevilla
8 January 18:30
Football

Juninho follows the same path as them: Missed move to Sevilla

Olavio Juninho, the striker of Qarabag, is not the first player to reconsider a move to Sevilla, having been on the verge of completing a transfer to the Spanish club