Shahriyar Asgarov aimed to defeat Ordu

"Today we will go to the game to win."

Shahriyar Asgarov, head coach of Guba basketball club, said this in an interview with the club's press service, Idman.biz reports.

The experienced specialist announced his thoughts before the game against Ordu within the framework of the X round of the ABL. He said that their goal in the match is not to lose points: "The teams have strengthened their squads. Each of them has tried to correct their missing aspect. Probably, Ordu has also used this period and added new players to its team. We want to win today. The match will show everything. ".

Asgarov also evaluated the B group they are fighting against: "The three-dimensional dominance continues. Sheki, Ganja and we played one less game. Ordu also has a victory over Ganja, but I don't consider it a sensation. You know, Ganja is not a strong team as they say. We fought with that team in three equal parts. Only in the end, the players' fatigue spoke for itself. Their staff is large and they can rotate. We may have a problem again from this yellow. Because we could not expand our staff. Only Fikret Alekberovu is an exception. His arrival to the team will make our work much easier. He is a very good and smart player that I love. We will try to eliminate the deficiency in the team with the arrival of Fikret."

The head coach also emphasized that long breaks sometimes affect the rhythm of the match. He said that it was necessary, it should be: "Which team can use this holiday well, will win. I think the next round of the championship will be more interesting. It goes without saying that we will also work for leadership. Our team is not bad. We will fight to win certain successes."

The match between Ordu and Guba will start at 16:30 today.

Idman.biz