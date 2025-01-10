10 January 2025
Target of the new transfer of Ordu

"We want to start the new year with a victory."

Najaf Babayev, a basketball player of Ordu club, said it, Idman.biz reports.

The player who was newly transferred to the team commented on his transition. According to Babayev, the understanding with Ordu happened very quickly: "I have already started training with the team. There is a very nice atmosphere. Preparations for the match with Guba continue. I am ready to do everything in my power to help my team win. I hope we can spend the second half of the season at a high level. Our goal, of course, is to qualify for the playoffs by taking first place in the group.

Ordu will host Guba on January 11.

Idman.biz

