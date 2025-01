Zhang Xinliang, a player of China’s Guangzhou Long-Lions basketball team, has been disciplined for an unusual act.

Idman.biz reports that the guard smuggled his girlfriend into the team hotel in a suitcase ahead of a match against Qingdao DoubleStar. The incident came to light after the girlfriend shared a video online.

Upon learning of the stunt, the club management excluded Xinliang from the squad for upcoming games.

Notably, Guangzhou lost the match 90–103.

