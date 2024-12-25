25 December 2024
Rimas Kurtinaitis: "I believe we will continue our winning streak"

"I'm glad we head into the winter break as league leaders."

Idman.biz reports that Rimas Kurtinaitis, head coach of the men's basketball team Sabah, shared his thoughts after their Azerbaijan Basketball League IX round match against NTD: "We see progress within the team. There were games where we competed with 4-5 injured players absent. However, except for the match against Neftchi, we managed to secure victories in all other encounters. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on the upcoming holidays! I am confident we will maintain our winning streak in the new year."

Sabah defeated NTD with a commanding score of 94:68.

Idman.biz

