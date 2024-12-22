22 December 2024
EN

50th loss against Lebron - RECORD - VIDEO

Basketball
News
22 December 2024 13:44
13
50th loss against Lebron - RECORD - VIDEO

Interesting statistics were recorded in the games between Sacramento Kings basketball player Demar Derozan and Lebron James.

Demar lost a record number of meetings with the star player - 50 times, Idman.biz reports.

They faced each other 62 times as members of different teams. DeRozan experienced the joy of victory in only 12 of these matches. The Jubilee defeat was recorded today. Los Angeles Lakers won over Sacramento Kings with a score of 103:99.

In the last meeting between the parties, Lebron scored 32 points and Derozan scored 12 points.

Idman.biz

Related news

Sumgait basketball player: "I will play against my brother Ercan for the first time"
12:36
Basketball

Sumgait basketball player: "I will play against my brother Ercan for the first time"

He admitted that he has some problems in his performance recently
7th victory from Sabah, Lankaran lost again, Nakhchivan against Sarhadchi - PHOTO
21 December 16:25
Basketball

7th victory from Sabah, Lankaran lost again, Nakhchivan against Sarhadchi - PHOTO

Two matches will take place in Baku and the other in Lankaran
Absheron head coach: "We like some defeats"
21 December 16:02
Basketball

Absheron head coach: "We like some defeats"

The expert talked about the game they lost to Sabah with a score of 71:94 in the VIII round of ABL
Lankaran American basketball player: "Recently we are going through difficult times" - INTERVIEW
21 December 11:40
Basketball

Lankaran American basketball player: "Recently we are going through difficult times" - INTERVIEW

Lankaran basketball player Andre Ball gave an interview to the club's press service
Neftchi head coach: "We will play a better match"
21 December 10:18
Basketball

Neftchi head coach: "We will play a better match"

"The team played well both offensively and defensively in the first half."
Lakers star LeBron James breaks NBA record - VIDEO
20 December 10:21
Basketball

Lakers star LeBron James breaks NBA record - VIDEO

He achieved this milestone during a game against the Sacramento Kings

Most read

CLAIM: Sevilla reaches agreement with Juninho
19 December 17:38
Football

CLAIM: Sevilla reaches agreement with Juninho

The source also revealed the amount that will be paid to Qarabag for Juninho
Messi joins Premier League?
20 December 10:18
Football

Messi joins Premier League?

Lionel might leave the MLS club to join Manchester City
Cristiano Ronaldo holds a significant lead
20 December 13:31
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo holds a significant lead

The list of footballers with the most goals scored in international matches has been revealed
Top 50 most influential women in sports of 2024
19 December 17:07
Other

Top 50 most influential women in sports of 2024

The list of the 50 most influential women in sports for 2024 has been revealed