Interesting statistics were recorded in the games between Sacramento Kings basketball player Demar Derozan and Lebron James.

Demar lost a record number of meetings with the star player - 50 times, Idman.biz reports.

They faced each other 62 times as members of different teams. DeRozan experienced the joy of victory in only 12 of these matches. The Jubilee defeat was recorded today. Los Angeles Lakers won over Sacramento Kings with a score of 103:99.

In the last meeting between the parties, Lebron scored 32 points and Derozan scored 12 points.

