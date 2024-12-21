21 December 2024
Absheron head coach: "We like some defeats"

It is an undeniable fact that Sabah is the best quality team of this league. "Before that, they played several games with serious losses, but this time they played in the match with the full team."

Absheron head coach Erhan Toker said this in a statement to the club's press service, Idman.biz reports.

The expert talked about the game they lost to Sabah with a score of 71:94 in the VIII round of ABL. He said that the return of opponent's player Hassani Gravet had a great impact on Sabah's match: "Another nuance was that Sabah lost the last match. That's why they played hard against us - a little harder than the rules allowed. The referees allowed it. In reality, we should have responded and played in that way. But we could not do it. We lost concentration in the 1st and 2nd periods. Even if we rallied later, it was impossible to turn the match against the team leading by such a margin. The others in the league are equal clubs. It may be possible to close such differences in dozens of games, but as I said with Sabah, it is impossible.

According to Toker, the meeting was a big lesson for them: "I and my players like some defeats. We draw conclusions from them. I think this is one such defeat. We have a match against Nakhchivan and I think that these events will have a positive effect on us in that match. But daily performances are very important. We are preparing for the match with Sabah and the upcoming match with Nakhchivan regardless of the identity of the opponent. Despite the defeat with such a margin, we are not in a bad situation. Our goal is to stay in the top 3 and we have the team to do it."

Absheron is third with 12 points after the VIII round.

