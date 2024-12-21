21 December 2024
EN

Lankaran American basketball player: "Recently we are going through difficult times" - INTERVIEW

Basketball
Interview
21 December 2024 11:40
15
Lankaran American basketball player: "Recently we are going through difficult times" - INTERVIEW

Lankaran basketball player Andre Ball gave an interview to the club's press service.

American player evaluated the remaining rounds, talked about the level of the ABL and the city of Lankaran, Idman.biz reports.

- You became the best productive player of the team in the game of the VII round against Sumgait. Despite this, in the end we lost with a score of 99:108. What are your thoughts on the speech and the game?
- We should have won against Sumgait. Because we are going through difficult times lately. That's why victory is our goal at the end of every match. There are strengths and weaknesses in my individual performance, but the main thing is that I always fight to help win and I will do that.

- Do you think you will get the first home victory in the game with Guba?
- I believe that we will win this match. We discuss the right things in training. It remains only to execute it correctly in the match.

- You attract attention with "dunks" in every game. Do you specifically work for them? Where does your love for dunks come from?
- I don't work specifically for them, but I love the energy and excitement that "dunks" bring to the game.

- What do you like about the Azerbaijan Basketball League? What can you say about the level of the championship?
- I like the competition in the Azerbaijan Basketball League. This league shows me the right path in my professional career and plays a big role in my progress as a basketball player.

- What are your thoughts about Lankaran?
- Lankaran is a beautiful place, people are very sincere and friendly. Also, this is the case in all the places I have visited in Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Neftchi head coach: "We will play a better match"
10:18
Basketball

Neftchi head coach: "We will play a better match"

"The team played well both offensively and defensively in the first half."
Lakers star LeBron James breaks NBA record - VIDEO
20 December 10:21
Basketball

Lakers star LeBron James breaks NBA record - VIDEO

He achieved this milestone during a game against the Sacramento Kings
Azerbaijan national teams in the World Ranking: One step forward, seven steps back
19 December 12:41
Basketball

Azerbaijan national teams in the World Ranking: One step forward, seven steps back

FIBA has revealed the rankings of national youth teams
Jamaal Brantley: "You will see a different Neftchi" - EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW
19 December 09:44
Basketball

Jamaal Brantley: "You will see a different Neftchi" - EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

Jamaal Brantley, American basketball player of Neftchi, speaks to Idman.biz
Ganja and Shaki triumph, Absheron faces Sarhadchi - PHOTO
18 December 17:35
Basketball

Ganja and Shaki triumph, Absheron faces Sarhadchi - PHOTO

Today marks the conclusion of the VII round in the Azerbaijan Basketball League
Ganja head coach: "Rotation helped our performance"
18 December 17:32
Basketball

Ganja head coach: "Rotation helped our performance"

Atli expressed satisfaction with his players' performance

Most read

Donnarumma suffers facial injury, Joelinton hits with ear and lip injuries - VIDEO
19 December 11:00
Football

Donnarumma suffers facial injury, Joelinton hits with ear and lip injuries - VIDEO

In the 17th minute of the match between Monaco and PSG (2-4), the home team's defender Wilfried Singo accidentally struck Gianluigi Donnarumma in the face

CLAIM: Sevilla reaches agreement with Juninho
19 December 17:38
Football

CLAIM: Sevilla reaches agreement with Juninho

The source also revealed the amount that will be paid to Qarabag for Juninho
Messi joins Premier League?
20 December 10:18
Football

Messi joins Premier League?

Lionel might leave the MLS club to join Manchester City
Sevilla offer for Juninho revealed, another bid expected for Qarabag
18 December 16:31
Football

Sevilla offer for Juninho revealed, another bid expected for Qarabag

If this happens, the LaLiga club will attempt to increase the offer in their next bid for Juninho