Lankaran American basketball player: "Recently we are going through difficult times" - INTERVIEW

Lankaran basketball player Andre Ball gave an interview to the club's press service.

American player evaluated the remaining rounds, talked about the level of the ABL and the city of Lankaran, Idman.biz reports.

- You became the best productive player of the team in the game of the VII round against Sumgait. Despite this, in the end we lost with a score of 99:108. What are your thoughts on the speech and the game?

- We should have won against Sumgait. Because we are going through difficult times lately. That's why victory is our goal at the end of every match. There are strengths and weaknesses in my individual performance, but the main thing is that I always fight to help win and I will do that.

- Do you think you will get the first home victory in the game with Guba?

- I believe that we will win this match. We discuss the right things in training. It remains only to execute it correctly in the match.

- You attract attention with "dunks" in every game. Do you specifically work for them? Where does your love for dunks come from?

- I don't work specifically for them, but I love the energy and excitement that "dunks" bring to the game.

- What do you like about the Azerbaijan Basketball League? What can you say about the level of the championship?

- I like the competition in the Azerbaijan Basketball League. This league shows me the right path in my professional career and plays a big role in my progress as a basketball player.

- What are your thoughts about Lankaran?

- Lankaran is a beautiful place, people are very sincere and friendly. Also, this is the case in all the places I have visited in Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz