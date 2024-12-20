20 December 2024
EN

Lakers star LeBron James breaks NBA record - VIDEO

Basketball
News
20 December 2024 10:21
21
Lakers star LeBron James breaks NBA record - VIDEO

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has set a new record in NBA history.

Idman.biz reports that the 39-year-old superstar has become the player who has spent the most career minutes in NBA history.

He achieved this milestone during a game against the Sacramento Kings, marking his 1,517th career game in his 22nd season. LeBron has now spent a total of 57,447 minutes on the court, surpassing the previous record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who had 57,446 minutes.

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Sacramento Kings 113-100 on the road.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan national teams in the World Ranking: One step forward, seven steps back
19 December 12:41
Basketball

Azerbaijan national teams in the World Ranking: One step forward, seven steps back

FIBA has revealed the rankings of national youth teams
Jamaal Brantley: "You will see a different Neftchi" - EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW
19 December 09:44
Basketball

Jamaal Brantley: "You will see a different Neftchi" - EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

Jamaal Brantley, American basketball player of Neftchi, speaks to Idman.biz
Ganja and Shaki triumph, Absheron faces Sarhadchi - PHOTO
18 December 17:35
Basketball

Ganja and Shaki triumph, Absheron faces Sarhadchi - PHOTO

Today marks the conclusion of the VII round in the Azerbaijan Basketball League
Ganja head coach: "Rotation helped our performance"
18 December 17:32
Basketball

Ganja head coach: "Rotation helped our performance"

Atli expressed satisfaction with his players' performance
Kurtinaitis reflects on Sabah’s first loss of the season
18 December 09:35
Basketball

Kurtinaitis reflects on Sabah’s first loss of the season

"We've been playing with just seven players for three games now"
Sumgayit’s new head coach: "They gave me full support"
17 December 18:30
Basketball

Sumgayit’s new head coach: "They gave me full support"

The coach commented on his team's victory over Lankaran, which ended with a 108-99

Most read

Donnarumma suffers facial injury, Joelinton hits with ear and lip injuries - VIDEO
19 December 11:00
Football

Donnarumma suffers facial injury, Joelinton hits with ear and lip injuries - VIDEO

In the 17th minute of the match between Monaco and PSG (2-4), the home team's defender Wilfried Singo accidentally struck Gianluigi Donnarumma in the face

Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer
17 December 18:21
Football

Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer

Qarabag’s football player Olavio Juninho may continue his career in Spain
FIFA Intercontinental Cup final: Real Madrid face Pachuca
18 December 09:57
Football

FIFA Intercontinental Cup final: Real Madrid face Pachuca

Real Madrid face Mexico's Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final in Lusail Stadium
Sevilla offer for Juninho revealed, another bid expected for Qarabag
18 December 16:31
Football

Sevilla offer for Juninho revealed, another bid expected for Qarabag

If this happens, the LaLiga club will attempt to increase the offer in their next bid for Juninho