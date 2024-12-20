Lakers star LeBron James breaks NBA record - VIDEO

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has set a new record in NBA history.

Idman.biz reports that the 39-year-old superstar has become the player who has spent the most career minutes in NBA history.

He achieved this milestone during a game against the Sacramento Kings, marking his 1,517th career game in his 22nd season. LeBron has now spent a total of 57,447 minutes on the court, surpassing the previous record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who had 57,446 minutes.

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Sacramento Kings 113-100 on the road.

