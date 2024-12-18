Ganja and Shaki triumph, Absheron faces Sarhadchi - PHOTO

Today marks the conclusion of the VII round in the Azerbaijan Basketball League.

Three matches will be held on the second day of the round, Idman.biz reports.

The day begins with the Group B game between Guba and Ganja. In the other match in this group, Ordu will host Shaki.

In Group A, Absheron will challenge Sarhadchi.

In the first games of the round, Nakhchivan defeated NTD 95-77, Neftchi won against Sabah 71-66, and Sumgayit triumphed over Lankaran with a score of 108-99.