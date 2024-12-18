18 December 2024
EN

Ganja and Shaki triumph, Absheron faces Sarhadchi - PHOTO

Basketball
News
18 December 2024 17:35
18
Ganja and Shaki triumph, Absheron faces Sarhadchi - PHOTO

Today marks the conclusion of the VII round in the Azerbaijan Basketball League.

Three matches will be held on the second day of the round, Idman.biz reports.

The day begins with the Group B game between Guba and Ganja. In the other match in this group, Ordu will host Shaki.

In Group A, Absheron will challenge Sarhadchi.

In the first games of the round, Nakhchivan defeated NTD 95-77, Neftchi won against Sabah 71-66, and Sumgayit triumphed over Lankaran with a score of 108-99.

Azerbaijan Basketball League - VII Round
December 18
Group A:
16:00 - Absheron vs. Sarhadchi
Sarhadchi Sports Center

Group B:
14:00 - Guba vs. Ganja - 78:95 (22:19, 21:25, 20:27, 15:24)
Guba Olympic Sports Complex

15:00 - Ordu vs. Shaki - 74:80 (24:19, 15:17, 14:18, 21:26)
Sarhadchi Sports Center

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ganja head coach: "Rotation helped our performance"
17:32
Basketball

Ganja head coach: "Rotation helped our performance"

Atli expressed satisfaction with his players' performance
Kurtinaitis reflects on Sabah’s first loss of the season
09:35
Basketball

Kurtinaitis reflects on Sabah’s first loss of the season

"We've been playing with just seven players for three games now"
Sumgayit’s new head coach: "They gave me full support"
17 December 18:30
Basketball

Sumgayit’s new head coach: "They gave me full support"

The coach commented on his team's victory over Lankaran, which ended with a 108-99
New opportunity for Azerbaijani teams: Champions Cup
17 December 15:41
Basketball

New opportunity for Azerbaijani teams: Champions Cup

A new tournament in 3x3 basketball has been established
Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO
17 December 11:40
Basketball

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO

The 32-year-old athlete's body was discovered in a block of five-story buildings in central Moscow
Azerbaijan national basketball team faces major setback, drops 12 spots in FIBA rankings
16 December 16:21
Basketball

Azerbaijan national basketball team faces major setback, drops 12 spots in FIBA rankings

The FIBA rankings for men's basketball national teams have been released

Most read

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO
17 December 11:40
Basketball

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO

The 32-year-old athlete's body was discovered in a block of five-story buildings in central Moscow
Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer
17 December 18:21
Football

Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer

Qarabag’s football player Olavio Juninho may continue his career in Spain
Karim Benzema to retire from Football
16 December 15:20
Football

Karim Benzema to retire from Football

Benzema is planning to bid farewell to football in the summer of 2025
Goodbye to the rhythmic gymnastics career – PHOTO
16 December 17:30
Gymnastics

Goodbye to the rhythmic gymnastics career – PHOTO

After the Paris Olympics, a list of gymnasts retiring from professional sports was compiled by Idman.biz