Ganja head coach: "Rotation helped our performance"

"Away games are never easy. Our opponent played with a more limited rotation compared to us."

Idman.biz reports that this is what Halil Atli, the head coach of the Ganja basketball team, said in an interview with the club's press service regarding their 95-78 victory over Guba in the ABL.

Atli expressed satisfaction with his players' performance: "Both teams started the game well. The hosts tried to play accurately in offense. After the break, we took control of the game. Our advantage in rotation helped our performance. We performed well defensively and played accurately in attack. We gave everyone a chance to play, which is good for us. Now, we have an important game against Ordu. It is very important for us. The schedule is tight, so we need to prepare accordingly and approach the match in the best possible form."

After this victory, Ganja strengthened their position at the top of the standings with 13 points.

Idman.biz