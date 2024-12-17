Sumgayit’s new head coach: "They gave me full support"

"I thank the management for the trust they showed me. I really wanted to win my first game as head coach in the championship."

This was stated by Vadim Kuramshin, the newly appointed head coach of Sumgayit, Idman.biz reports.

The coach commented on his team's victory over Lankaran, which ended with a 108-99 score in the 7th round of the ABL. He noted that despite serious issues with the roster, securing the win was a great achievement: "Our bench is not very wide. We only have three foreign players, and they play without substitutions. We are waiting for two more foreign players to join. If they arrive, I believe we can climb higher in the standings and reach our set goals. I want to thank the entire team for the victory, as they gave me full support today and played with all their might."

This was Sumgayit’s second win of the season.

