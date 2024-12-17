Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO

Latvian basketball player Janis Timma, the former husband of Ukrainian singer and actress Anna Sedokova, committed suicide.

The 32-year-old athlete's body was discovered in a block of five-story buildings in central Moscow, Idman.biz reports according to REN TV.

A phone was found next to him, displaying a message from his ex-wife, the well-known singer Anna Sedokova, asking for a return call. As reported by Delfi.lv, authorities are continuing to investigate the details of the incident.

Yesterday was the birthday of Anna Sedokova, the famous former singer of the group VIA Gra. Timma had also wished her well on social media.

The 41-year-old pop singer made the decision to divorce Timma, with the court officially dissolving their marriage on December 9.

Anna and Janis had lived together in Moscow for several years before Timma moved to the U.S. to play in the NBA Development League, while Sedokova stayed in Russia.

For context, after struggling to establish himself in the U.S., Timma's last club was the Spanish team Obradoiro.

Idman.biz