17 December 2024
EN

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO

Basketball
News
17 December 2024 11:40
63
Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO

Latvian basketball player Janis Timma, the former husband of Ukrainian singer and actress Anna Sedokova, committed suicide.

The 32-year-old athlete's body was discovered in a block of five-story buildings in central Moscow, Idman.biz reports according to REN TV.

A phone was found next to him, displaying a message from his ex-wife, the well-known singer Anna Sedokova, asking for a return call. As reported by Delfi.lv, authorities are continuing to investigate the details of the incident.

Yesterday was the birthday of Anna Sedokova, the famous former singer of the group VIA Gra. Timma had also wished her well on social media.
The 41-year-old pop singer made the decision to divorce Timma, with the court officially dissolving their marriage on December 9.

Anna and Janis had lived together in Moscow for several years before Timma moved to the U.S. to play in the NBA Development League, while Sedokova stayed in Russia.

For context, after struggling to establish himself in the U.S., Timma's last club was the Spanish team Obradoiro.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan national basketball team faces major setback, drops 12 spots in FIBA rankings
16 December 16:21
Basketball

Azerbaijan national basketball team faces major setback, drops 12 spots in FIBA rankings

The FIBA rankings for men's basketball national teams have been released
Ordu Head coach prepares for challenging match against Sheki
16 December 12:25
Basketball

Ordu Head coach prepares for challenging match against Sheki

"The game ahead will be tough. Sheki is a well-formed team with good players"
Sumgayit coaches swap roles in new leadership change
16 December 10:50
Basketball

Sumgayit coaches swap roles in new leadership change

There has been a change in the coaching staff of the Sumgayit basketball club
New NBA record set for three-point shots
16 December 10:38
Basketball

New NBA record set for three-point shots

A new NBA record for three-point shots was established during a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks

Lankaran head coach: "Unfortunately, we are not able to do this yet"
14 December 16:57
Basketball

Lankaran head coach: "Unfortunately, we are not able to do this yet"

The specialist commented on the match they lost to Ganja with a score of 66:94
Another separation in Lankaran
14 December 12:45
Basketball

Another separation in Lankaran

It was the 2nd separation in the team

Most read

Former national football player was elected the country's president
14 December 15:52
Football

Former national football player was elected the country's president

Kavelashvili's swearing-in ceremony will be held on December 29
Mbappe did not participate in the Christmas event of Real - REASON - PHOTO
14 December 15:46
Football

Mbappe did not participate in the Christmas event of Real - REASON - PHOTO

Florentino Perez led the event, which was attended by the club's honorary president Jose Martinez Pirri

He was selected as the best for the fourth time
14 December 16:34
Football

He was selected as the best for the fourth time

Mbappe scored 56 points in the survey. He is five points ahead of Arsenal's William Saliba in the second place
Javid Huseynov: "The field did not allow us to play"
14 December 17:29
Football

Javid Huseynov: "The field did not allow us to play"

Head coach of Sabail evaluated the away match