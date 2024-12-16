Ordu Head coach prepares for challenging match against Sheki

"The game ahead will be tough. Sheki is a well-formed team with good players."

Idman.biz reports that these were the words of Alberto Blanco, the head coach of Ordu basketball club, in an interview with the club's press service.

The Spanish coach shared his expectations for the upcoming match in the Azerbaijan Basketball League against Sheki. He emphasized that the match would be challenging: "They have experienced players who also play for the national team. Additionally, their foreign players are not bad. They have formed a strong collective, having played together since last year. Sheki is well-organized and plays well. We must make sure not to allow them to play freely. Our main focus is on our own game. After the previous games, we've identified our mistakes and are working to avoid repeating them. We want to improve our experience with each match. I believe the fans will witness a very exciting game."

The Ordu – Sheki game will take place on December 18th at 15:00. Both teams have accumulated 10 points after six rounds.

Idman.biz