Sumgayit coaches swap roles in new leadership change

There has been a change in the coaching staff of the Sumgayit basketball club.

According to information provided to Idman.biz, Vadim Kuramshin has taken over as the head coach of the team.

Kuramshin, who previously served as an assistant coach, will now fill the head coach position, replacing Russian coach Aleksandr Mikhaylov. Interestingly, the former head coach will now continue working with Kuramshin as his assistant.

After 6 rounds, Sumgayit currently holds the last place in Group B with 7 points.

