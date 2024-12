A new NBA record for three-point shots was established during a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks.

The two teams combined for 48 three-pointers, with Golden State making 27 and Dallas hitting 21, Idman.biz reports.

Dallas won the game 143-133 on the road.

The previous record was 44 three-pointers, set during a February 2023 game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers, which included three overtime periods (176-175).

Idman.biz