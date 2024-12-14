Lankaran head coach: "Unfortunately, we are not able to do this yet"

14 December 2024
14 December 2024 16:57
"The opponent was very strong."

The head coach of Lankaran Giorgi Kondrusevich told the press service of the club, Idman.biz reports.

The specialist commented on the match they lost to Ganja with a score of 66:94. He said that the shortcomings of the team led to the defeat: "We tried hard, but the losses in the team did not allow us to fight intensively throughout the match. The opponent had a large bench and played with a full squad. Unfortunately, we do not have this yet. We have vacancies in several positions. We are working on them and will soon try to strengthen our staff."

It was Lankaran's 3rd defeat in a row this season.

