Absheron claims 14-point victory over NTD - PHOTO

13 December 2024
Absheron claims 14-point victory over NTD

Basketball
News
13 December 2024 17:38
Absheron claims 14-point victory over NTD

Another game took place today in the Azerbaijan Basketball League.

The match between Absheron and NTD concluded the sixth round in Group A, Idman.biz reports.

The home team, Absheron, displayed superior performance, securing a 14-point victory. This marks Absheron's second consecutive win, while NTD suffered their third consecutive defeat.

In other matches of the round, Nakhchivan defeated Neftchi 83:72, Sabah won against Sarhadchi 67:64, and Ordu triumphed over Sumgayit with a score of 115:81. On December 14, two more games will be held: Ganja will face Lankaran, and the round will conclude with the Guba vs Shaki match.

Azerbaijan Basketball League VI Round Group A 13th December 15:00. Absheron – NTD 89:75 (19:21, 23:15, 20:9, 27:30) Absheron OIK.

