12 December 2024
EN

Former Neftchi head coach reflects on team's struggles: "Luck matters"

Basketball
News
12 December 2024 12:34
5
Former Neftchi head coach reflects on team's struggles: "Luck matters"

Anar Sariyev, former head coach of the Neftchi basketball team, spoke with Idman.biz about his time with the club and the challenges faced after his departure.

“I didn’t part on bad terms with Neftchi. I believe the team will improve because they have a very strong collective,” Sariyev said.

Since his departure, Neftchi has struggled to secure victories. Sariyev, however, believes that the changes under his successor, Omid Movahed Nejad, are positive but refrains from commenting on his successor’s work: “There have been positive changes in the team. If we compare Neftchi to my time, it’s stronger now. There is also the budget aspect. I think it’s larger now, and as a result, the team has brought in good players, each of whom is strong in their own right. It just needs a little time. Neftchi will perform even better. As a team, I like them.”

He emphasized that, in addition to the budget, luck plays a crucial role in games: “When I was there, the finances were low, but I can’t say we were lacking. Money was allocated, but the new players came with higher salaries than the ones we had transferred. Of course, everything can’t be measured by the budget. When you bring in players at this level, a bit of luck is needed for them to perform well. Sometimes you bring in players who don’t have the right character, or they miss their families and want to go home. You try to handle these issues individually. These types of problems arise frequently. You also need some luck for the lower-paid players you bring in to make an impact.”

Neftchi parted ways with Sariyev after the third round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League. After six rounds, the club still has not secured a victory.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Caleb Burgess: "There is a high-level competition in the Azerbaijani Championship"
11 December 17:17
Basketball

Caleb Burgess: "There is a high-level competition in the Azerbaijani Championship"

This was stated by Caleb Burgess, a player for NTD, in an interview with the club's press service
Tilman Fertitta may be appointed as ambassador to Italy
11 December 15:18
Basketball

Tilman Fertitta may be appointed as ambassador to Italy

CBS Sports reporter Jennifer Jacobs shared the news on her social media
Vuk Vukicevic: “Everything will go as we want”
9 December 18:28
Basketball

Vuk Vukicevic: “Everything will go as we want”

The Serbian basketball player commented on his transfer to the Azerbaijani club
Demetrius Antonio Cortrez Lake: "We're not too concerned about being at the bottom"
9 December 17:17
Basketball

Demetrius Antonio Cortrez Lake: "We're not too concerned about being at the bottom"

The team's new signing spoke about his transfer
Davonte Craven: "No team in Azerbaijan is unbeatable" - Interview
9 December 12:25
Basketball

Davonte Craven: "No team in Azerbaijan is unbeatable" - Interview

American basketball player Davonte Craven shared his thoughts on the team’s recent performance and future goals
Shameful defeats of Azerbaijan national team - PHOTO
8 December 11:45
Basketball

Shameful defeats of Azerbaijan national team - PHOTO

The national teams of girls and boys under 16 years of age of Azerbaijan started the competition unsuccessfully

Most read

Ramil Aliyev: "They tell, "drive a taxi, meet your needs" – INTERVIEW
9 December 18:12
Football

Ramil Aliyev: "They tell, "drive a taxi, meet your needs" – INTERVIEW

Interview with Ramil Aliyev, the youngest head coach in the history of the Azerbaijan Premier League
Qarabag faces injury setbacks ahead of crucial clash with Elfsborg
11 December 10:08
Football

Qarabag faces injury setbacks ahead of crucial clash with Elfsborg

Qarabag will face Elfsborg in their UEFA Europa League 2024/2025 league phase match with three notable absences
President's grandchildren meet Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars in Baku
11 December 12:54
Football

President's grandchildren meet Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars in Baku

The grandchildren of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Ali and Mikayil Agalarov, had the chance to meet global football icon Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates

Lithuanian “Baltic Bomber” Genadij Krajevskij dies
9 December 15:26
Boxing

Lithuanian “Baltic Bomber” Genadij Krajevskij dies

During his eight-year professional career, Krajevskij fought 76 bouts, winning only one