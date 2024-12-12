Former Neftchi head coach reflects on team's struggles: "Luck matters"

Anar Sariyev, former head coach of the Neftchi basketball team, spoke with Idman.biz about his time with the club and the challenges faced after his departure.

“I didn’t part on bad terms with Neftchi. I believe the team will improve because they have a very strong collective,” Sariyev said.

Since his departure, Neftchi has struggled to secure victories. Sariyev, however, believes that the changes under his successor, Omid Movahed Nejad, are positive but refrains from commenting on his successor’s work: “There have been positive changes in the team. If we compare Neftchi to my time, it’s stronger now. There is also the budget aspect. I think it’s larger now, and as a result, the team has brought in good players, each of whom is strong in their own right. It just needs a little time. Neftchi will perform even better. As a team, I like them.”

He emphasized that, in addition to the budget, luck plays a crucial role in games: “When I was there, the finances were low, but I can’t say we were lacking. Money was allocated, but the new players came with higher salaries than the ones we had transferred. Of course, everything can’t be measured by the budget. When you bring in players at this level, a bit of luck is needed for them to perform well. Sometimes you bring in players who don’t have the right character, or they miss their families and want to go home. You try to handle these issues individually. These types of problems arise frequently. You also need some luck for the lower-paid players you bring in to make an impact.”

Neftchi parted ways with Sariyev after the third round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League. After six rounds, the club still has not secured a victory.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz