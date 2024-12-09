9 December 2024
EN

Vuk Vukicevic: “Everything will go as we want”

Basketball
News
9 December 2024 18:28
14
“I am happy to be part of this team and to have joined here.”

Vuk Vukicevic, the new basketball player of Sarhadchi, said in an interview with the club's press service, Idman.biz reports.

The Serbian basketball player commented on his transfer to the Azerbaijani club. The new addition shared his initial impressions: "I really like the city and the people. The league is good, and I believe we can have a great season. I will try to help the team with all my qualities. I hope everything will go as we wish."

He also spoke about the victory over NTD in the latest round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League: “This was my first game here. We are still trying to adjust to each other. I think I’m in a good rhythm, and I’m excited for the upcoming games. I am completely confident that I will perform really well this season. I felt good on the court in the match against NTD.”

For context, Sarhadchi defeated NTD with a score of 84:79 in the latest round.

Idman.biz

