9 December 2024
Demetrius Antonio Cortrez Lake: "We're not too concerned about being at the bottom"

Basketball
News
9 December 2024 17:17
Demetrius Antonio Cortrez Lake: "We're not too concerned about being at the bottom"

“We are a team made up of talented players. Our coaching staff is also at a high level,” said Demetrius Antonio Cortrez Lake, a basketball player of Sumgayit, in an interview with the club's press service.

Idman.biz reports that the team's new signing spoke about his transfer: "There is great understanding among the players. Although we are currently at the bottom of Group B, we are not overly worried about the situation. The season is long, and as a team, we need to work together to improve our results."

Lake also shared his thoughts on the coaching staff: "Before coming to Azerbaijan, I played under Russian and Belarusian coaches in Ukraine and Belarus. By chance, I am now part of a team coached by a Russian specialist. I am satisfied with Aleksandr Mikhaylov’s work. He has been able to instill his playing philosophy, and we are developing under his guidance."

Demetrius also spoke about Azerbaijan: "It is a beautiful and safe country. I spend most of my time in Baku, but Sumgayit is not far behind the capital. Everything here is to my liking."

For context, after five rounds, Sumgayit has one victory and sits at the bottom of Group B with six points.

