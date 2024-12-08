Shameful defeats of Azerbaijan national team - PHOTO

The international basketball tournament among teenagers has started in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

The national teams of girls and boys under 16 years of age of Azerbaijan started the competition unsuccessfully, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani boys' team, led by Spain's Alberto Blanco, lost to the Belarus U-16 team with a score of 21:79 (3:19, 5:23, 11:17, 2:20). In the second test, our basketball players lost to Lokomotiv-Kuban with a score of 20:80 (8:23, 0:30, 10:20, 2:7).

Azerbaijani girls' national team also experienced the same fate. Azerbaijan team, coached by Evren Alkaya from Turkey, lost to the Belarusian U-16 team with a score of 27:91 (8:25, 4:29, 12:18, 3:19). Azerbaijan team also failed with Samara - 42:94 (18:23, 6:26, 10:23, 8:22).

The competition will be concluded today. Azerbaijani girls' basketball players will face the city national team of Mytish, and our boys' team will face Kyrgyzstan.

Idman.biz