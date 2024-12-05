Nakhchivan head coach: “Fans will enjoy our game”

"Sabah is performing exceptionally well. They have achieved consistency over the past two seasons and have experienced head coaches."

This was stated by Murat Dikmen, the head coach of the Nakhchivan basketball club, ahead of their ABL match against Sabah, Idman.biz reports.

The Turkish coach shared his thoughts before the match, highlighting that the current Azerbaijan champion is a very strong opponent: "Sabah has all the conditions for a great game. We are also a strong team and we get stronger with each passing day. We strive to do our best to develop our players. I have a group of players who demonstrate character and never lose their spirit. We are proud of them. I believe the game will be enjoyable for the viewers because we will enjoy it on the court as well."

The Nakhchivan vs. Sabah match will take place on December 6 at 19:00.

