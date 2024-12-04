4 December 2024
Alberto Blanco: "They outperformed us in every aspect"

4 December 2024 10:16
Alberto Blanco: "They outperformed us in every aspect"

"Guba played exceptionally well. They outperformed us in every aspect," said Ordu basketball club’s head coach Alberto Blanco.

Idman.biz reports that the Spanish coach addressed the 75-101 defeat to Guba in an interview with the club’s press service. Blanco admitted that nothing went as planned for his team: "We performed poorly in one-on-one battles, defense, and finishing our attacks. Our game didn’t come together. While the first two quarters were competitive, we played terribly in the later periods. In the third quarter, we lost by a 22-point margin, which was impossible to recover. In short, we played very poorly. We need to forget this result, focus on upcoming games, and learn from our mistakes."

This marks Ordu's second loss of the season, as they also suffered defeat to Ganja in Round III.

Idman.biz

