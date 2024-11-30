Azerbaijan national team also lost in the match for the 5th place

Azerbaijan's national team of under-16 boys volleyball players finished the competition in the East European Volleyball Zonal Association (EEVZA) championship organized in Estonia.

Today the team faced the Georgian team, which is the third in Group A, in the game for the 5th place, Idman.biz reports.

The match ended with a 3:0 (25:15, 25:16, 25:12) victory of the opponent.

In the competition organized in Estonia, U-16, which was in Group B, lost to Latvia and the representative of the host country with a score of 0:3.

