Ordu head coach: "We considered this game as a turning point"

“This game was very important for us because after the loss to Ganja in the third round, the team's morale was affected,” said Alberto Blanko, head coach of Ordu.

In an interview with Idman.biz, the Spanish coach discussed his team's performance in their 92-55 victory over Lankaran in the fourth round of the ABL:

"We saw this match as a turning point. We started the game very well. In the first period, we gained a good lead. The players were handling the ball well, running a lot, and moving actively. However, in the second period, they became a bit complacent. In the following quarters, we maintained our advantage and earned a well-deserved victory. If we continue at this pace in future matches, we will achieve the results we desire.”

Following this win, Ordu is leading Group B with 7 points.

