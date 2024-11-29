NTD basketball player: "We will show our strength against Sabah"

"We have prepared well as a team. While I was with the national team, I continued my training with the club, and later joined my teammates," said NTD basketball player Akbar Mammadov.

Idman.biz reports that the team captain shared his expectations for the upcoming match against Sabah in the fourth round.

He emphasized that the opponent's position as a leader doesn't change their approach: "Sabah could be first or last, but we prepare seriously for every game. We are preparing the same way for this match and will go on the court to show our strength. We always play to win. Of course, Sabah is a strong team, but that doesn't mean we can't beat them. The team's morale is very high right now, and we will fight to win."

The Sabah vs. NTD match will take place on November 30.

Idman.biz