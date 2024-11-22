Alex Caldwell: "The failure in Baku was a cold shower for us" - INTERVIEW

Idman.biz reports that Shaki basketball player Alex Caldwell, who recently celebrated his 25th birthday, spoke to the club’s press service about his performance in the third round, the level of the ABL, and how he ended up in Azerbaijan.

– How do you assess the team’s performance after 2 wins and 1 loss in the first 3 rounds?

– We had discussed with the guys that defense should be our priority. After the first two rounds, we realized there were gaps in our defense plan. The loss in Baku had a cold shower effect on us, which motivated us to improve defensively in the last round."

– You scored 29 points in the game against Ordu and were the team’s best player. In the match against Sumgayit, you scored 22 points and were named MVP. Can we say your career in Azerbaijan is off to a successful start?

– I think my performance has been decent. I can show my abilities here. In the last game, there were a lot of opportunities for me to score, and I made the most of them.

– You came to Azerbaijan from the Albanian championship. Can you compare the two leagues?

– I wouldn’t want to compare them directly, but I can say that my former team had great players. To me, the league doesn’t matter as much as the quality of players in the teams.

– You won the championship with Albania's "Beselidya" last season. Why didn’t you stay with the team?

– "I don’t really know (laughs). You could probably ask my agency about that. Albania was my first experience in Europe. After leaving there, I wanted to continue my career in Europe, and my agency informed me about Shaki looking for a player, so I came here.

– Did you have any information about Azerbaijan before coming here?

– Honestly, I didn’t know much about Azerbaijan. I only knew that my friend Jordan Perkins, who plays for Nakhchivan, was here. Through him and my agency, I learned that the league was newly established and they wanted to develop basketball here.

– You were born in Columbia, South Carolina. What are the main differences between your hometown and Shaki?

– There are many differences between Columbia and Shaki, especially when it comes to the sea (Columbia is on the Atlantic Ocean coast). But Columbia is not a very big city either, and there are similarities between it and Shaki, like both having mountainous landscapes.

