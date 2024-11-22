Tahir Bakhshiyev: "We performed very poorly against Ireland"

"We were extremely weak in both offense and defense."

Idman.biz reports that Tahir Bakhshiyev, head coach of Azerbaijan's men's basketball team, shared his thoughts with Report after their 67-91 loss to Ireland in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

The coach admitted the match was challenging:

"We knew this from the start. Our three-point shooting was very poor. The gap in the score widened early on, making a comeback difficult. The third and fourth periods were different from the first two, but we started the game very poorly. Although we managed to improve slightly later, it was too late to recover."

Bakhshiyev also mentioned that Amil Hamzayev couldn't play much due to injury and said they are now preparing for their next game against Switzerland.

The Azerbaijan-Switzerland match is scheduled to take place in Baku on November 24 at 14:00.

Idman.biz