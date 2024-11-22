Azerbaijan Basketball Federation Partners with Sofascore to Reach 28 Million Fans Globally

The Azerbaijan Basketball Federation (ABF) has signed a partnership agreement with Sofascore, a leading sports app known for delivering the latest statistics and results to fans worldwide.

According to Idman.biz, this collaboration will enable Sofascore to showcase all statistical data related to Azerbaijan’s basketball, including games from the Azerbaijan Basketball League (ABL). This initiative is expected to build a strong bridge between Azerbaijani basketball and a global fanbase.

With over 28 million monthly users, Sofascore’s involvement will significantly enhance the visibility of Azerbaijani basketball on an international level, introducing the sport to a broader audience.

Idman.biz