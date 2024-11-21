Sean Flood: "Our focus is on winning against Azerbaijan"

"We are in an exciting time. To continue competing in the tournament, we must win both of our home games," said Sean Flood, captain of the Ireland men's basketball team, ahead of their crucial match against Azerbaijan in the FIBA World Cup 2027 qualifying round.

Flood, 28, shared his thoughts on the upcoming game, emphasizing that after two losses in the group stage, they will make the most of their remaining chances, as reported by Idman.biz.

"It’s now or never. We know that Azerbaijan’s American player Jordan Davis is very talented. He plays in Spain’s top league and has had a very successful career in Europe. They also have several local, skilled players. They are physically strong and capable of hitting three-pointers," Flood explained.

He further emphasized the importance of small details in such crucial matches, stating, "We have a great atmosphere in our camp. We constantly remind ourselves that we need to win both games. But if we don’t win the first match, the second one won’t matter. Everyone is focused. We are focused on beating Azerbaijan. We haven’t spoken about the Kosovo game. Our attention is solely on today’s match."

The game between Ireland and Azerbaijan will take place today in Dublin, starting at 21:00.

