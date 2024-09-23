Turgay Zeytingoz: "The quality of players and coaches has significantly increased"- PHOTO - VIDEO

Idman Bizde's latest edition features exclusive interview

In our latest broadcast, we welcomed Turgay Zeytingoz, the Sports Director of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation. During the interview, Zeytingoz shared insights on the training processes for the upcoming national championship season.

He provided a comprehensive assessment of the current landscape and future prospects of basketball in Azerbaijan.

Catch the full video interview below to discover his thoughts on the evolving quality of players and coaches in our teams.

