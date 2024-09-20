Sabah have chance to rematch - FAMILIAR OPPONENT

Sabah's first opponent in the FIBA European League has been determined.

Idman.biz reports that this is the Swedish Norrkoping Dolphins, who we lost in the first qualifying round of the Champions League.

They lost to the Swiss Friburg team in the semi-finals with a score of 79:80 and again became a rival of the Azerbaijani club. Sabah lost 71:75 to Norrkoping Dolphins.

The Owls will play the first game against Norrkoping Dolphins on October 23. The match in Baku will be held on November 13.

The other 2 opponents of Rimas Kurtinaitis' team in Group G are still unknown.

Idman.biz