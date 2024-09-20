20 September 2024
EN

Sabah have chance to rematch - FAMILIAR OPPONENT

Basketball
News
20 September 2024 17:20
12
Sabah have chance to rematch - FAMILIAR OPPONENT

Sabah's first opponent in the FIBA European League has been determined.

Idman.biz reports that this is the Swedish Norrkoping Dolphins, who we lost in the first qualifying round of the Champions League.

They lost to the Swiss Friburg team in the semi-finals with a score of 79:80 and again became a rival of the Azerbaijani club. Sabah lost 71:75 to Norrkoping Dolphins.

The Owls will play the first game against Norrkoping Dolphins on October 23. The match in Baku will be held on November 13.

The other 2 opponents of Rimas Kurtinaitis' team in Group G are still unknown.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

NTD head coach: "It will be difficult for us"
18:25
Basketball

NTD head coach: "It will be difficult for us"

"I think this championship will be more spectacular"
Kirkland joins Guba BC
16:42
Basketball

Kirkland joins Guba BC

The third transfer of the club was from the USA
NTD extend contract with Smith
15:45
Basketball

NTD extend contract with Smith

25-year-old basketball player will play for one more year
Two more American players at Neftchi
13:17
Basketball

Two more American players at Neftchi

Neftchi Basketball Club added two more American players to their roster

Absheron Signs American Basketball Player Jaja Davis
10:10
Basketball

Absheron Signs American Basketball Player Jaja Davis

Absheron have strengthened their roster by signing another American basketball player
Nakhchivan Unveils New Logo Ahead of Azerbaijan Basketball League Season
10:00
Basketball

Nakhchivan Unveils New Logo Ahead of Azerbaijan Basketball League Season

The club, previously known as Khazri last season, will now take the court under the Nakhchivan name

Most read

Carlos Chandia: “This is a yellow card, but it will cost you your jersey”
19 September 18:24
World football

Carlos Chandia: “This is a yellow card, but it will cost you your jersey”

Despite Lionel Messi playing for Argentina in the final, the team could not win due to the referee's stubborn zeal
Scorer of the World Cup has died
18 September 15:25
Football

Scorer of the World Cup has died

He died after a long illness
Diogo Verdasca: "I felt that warmth from my own welcome"
19 September 14:24
Football

Diogo Verdasca: "I felt that warmth from my own welcome"

"I am very happy to be here. I'm a little excited"

‘Courtois, the return of number 1’ documentary series launch - VIDEO
16:01
Football

‘Courtois, the return of number 1’ documentary series launch - VIDEO

"Courtois, the return of number 1”