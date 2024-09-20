20 September 2024
Nakhchivan Unveils New Logo Ahead of Azerbaijan Basketball League Season

Basketball
News
20 September 2024 10:00
Nakhchivan, set to compete in the upcoming season of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, has officially presented their new logo.

The club, previously known as Khazri last season, will now take the court under the Nakhchivan name, Idman.biz reports.

As in the previous year, Murat Dikmen will continue as the head coach, while Guray Yıldız will serve as the assistant coach. The team is looking to build on their success from last season, where they secured the silver medal in the Azerbaijan Basketball League.

Idman.biz

