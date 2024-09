Former basketball player of Alba Berlin is in Lankaran.

Turkish basketball player Cinar Cakmak will wear the jersey of Lankaran from the new season.

1-year contract was signed with the 193 cm striker, Idman.biz reports.

His last club was Cedi Osman Academy of Turkiye. The 18-year-old young player also played in Beylikduzu Ikhtisas and Alba Berlin (Germany) clubs.

Lankaran previously included Jeremy Berright, Gregory Milton, Rashid Abbasov and Valid Aghasizade.

Idman.biz