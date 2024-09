Ganja has recruited another foreign player.

Idman.biz reports that the press service of the club released information about this.

Jordan Forbes from the USA will reportedly play for the success of Ganja.

The 26-year-old basketball player is an attacking player. Forbes, who is 190 cm tall, will wear jersey number 3 in the team.

Jordan's last club was Strut Sabres, which plays in the 1st League of Australia.

