Next transfer of Guba - PHOTO

Guba Basketball Club made the next foreign transfer.

Idman.biz reports that the team agreed with the next basketball player from the USA.

The team led by Shahriyar Asgerov reached an agreement with Malik Rashad Hunt. A one-year contract was signed with him.

Malik Rashad has played for Mineros Mulegé (Mexico), Ginásio Olhanense (Portugal), Sky Money Kings (China), Al-Wathba (Syria), Sorocabana (Brazil), Importadora Alvarado (Ecuador).

The basketball player born in 1997 has already joined the team's camp.

Idman.biz