Lankaran BC will also compete in the 2024/25 season of the Azerbaijan Basketball League.

The head coach of the newly formed club will be Belarusian Georgy Kondrusevich, Idman.biz reports.

His assistant is Alperen Kılıcoglu from Turkiye. The captain of the team will be announced in the coming days.

The club will play their home games at the Lankaran Olympic Sports Complex.

Idman.biz