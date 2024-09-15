NTD agreed with 2 Americans

15 September 2024
NTD basketball club has strengthened its team with 2 players.

Both basketball players represent the USA, Idman.biz reports.

Point guard Zyon Patterson has signed a contract until the end of the season. The last club where the 24-year-old basketball player played was Henderson State University.

Caleb Burges also plays point guard. The basketball player, whose contract was signed until the end of the season, spent the last 2 years with UNC Asheville Bulldogs (University of North Carolina Asheville).

