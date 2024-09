Ganja, which is preparing for the new season in the Azerbaijan Basketball League, renewed the contract with another basketball player.

A new one-year agreement was signed with Nijat Huseynov, who has been protecting the honor of the club since last season, Idman.biz reports.

The 17-year-old attacker is a student of Ganja basketball school.

The club previously extended the contract with Magsud Rustamov.

Idman.biz