13 September 2024
EN

Endar Poladkhanli: "We can't make mistakes"

Basketball
News
13 September 2024 13:11
"Our training went very well."

Sabah captain Ender Poladkhanli mentioned in his statement, Idman.biz reports.

He spoke about the training camp that they conducted in order to prepare for the FIBA Champions League. Poladkhanli said that they went through hard training: "We played test matches against strong opponents. While our team isn't 100 percent ready, we're about 90 percent prepared for the Champions League qualifying round. There are still a few areas we need to work on, but I’m confident that we’ll be fully prepared in the remaining 5 days."

He commented on the match against Norrkoping Dolphins in the qualifying round: "Our opponent has a very good team this year. They have strong players. The first game will be one of the most difficult. Because it's a starting game, excitement, etc. everything will happen. When we entered the qualifying stage last year, no one expected this result from us. Anything happens in basketball. Our team has good potential. I believe our chances are very high. We have to move forward step by step. Because we were in a group in the European Cup and we had a chance to lose there. But the Champions League is a playoff system. If we lose, it's all over from the first game. We can't make mistakes, we have to show our strength from the first match to the end. It is good that our first match is in Turkiye. It is a brother country and I believe that there will be great support for us there. We will feel at home there. When we fought in Macedonia last year, we had no support."

Sabah will play their first match in the qualifying round on September 17 at 17:30 Baku time.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

