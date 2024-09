The starting time of the game of Azerbaijan's champion Sabah in the FIBA ​​Champions League has been determined.

The team will face Norkoping Dolphins in the qualifying round, Idman.biz reports.

The match to be held in Antalya, Turkiye, will start at 17:30 Baku time on September 17.

The game will be broadcast through Ictimai TV.

Idman.biz