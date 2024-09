Sheki club has transferred another basketball player from the USA.

Idman.biz reports that the team has transferred 24-year-old forward Karl Jones.

The 2.08 meters’ player last played in Los Angeles in the Eurobasket Summer League. The athlete graduated from the University of Nevada in May of this year

Sheki previously agreed with Ercan Donat, a member of the Azerbaijani national team, and Chris Barton, an American.

Idman.